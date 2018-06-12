DeKalb County Police reports for June 13, 2018

DeKalb Police Department

Maurice Pool, 31, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, June 7, with theft.

Edwin R. Patterson, 31, of the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, June 7, with domestic battery.

Christopher L. Williams, 33, of the 3500 block of West Ohio Street, Chicago, was charged Thursday, June 7, with criminal trespass to land.

Emma C. Jones, 21, of the 300 block of Jasmine Court, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, June 7, with battery and resisting a peace officer.

Theresa Bibbs, 43, of the 300 block of North Seventh Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, June 7, with possession of marijuana.

Matthew A. Thomason, 22, of the 100 block of Rees Street, Hinckley, was charged Thursday, June 7, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coleman M. Mitchell, 33, of the 600 block of Bayfield Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, June 8, with aggravated domestic battery causing strangulation and domestic battery.

DeKalb County

Sarah Mossholder, 29, of the 400 block of Robinson Circle, Carbondale, was charged Sunday, June 10, with driving under the influence.

Sycamore Police Department

Frank B. Czajka, 22, of Sycamore was charged Saturday, May 26, with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.