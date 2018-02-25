PM&L to stage ‘Company’ this month

Bobby (Chris Engelhardt) contemplates relationships with Joanne (Jennifer Franco) in a scene from "Company," being staged by PM&L Theatre in Antioch. (Photo by)

ANTIOCH – Directed by Fran Jansta, “Company,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth, opens March 9 to 25.

The show runs at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, March 11, 18 and 25.

Set in 1970 New York City, “Company” revolves around Robert (Chris Engelhardt), a single man turning 35, his relationships with five couples in various stages of marital bliss, and the three young women he’s currently dating. They are all wondering when Bobby will be ready for some permanent “company.”

The story is told through a series of vignettes, primarily from Robert’s viewpoint.

The show features many of Sondheim’s most beloved songs, including “Side by Side,” “Another Hundred People,” “The Ladies Who Lunch” and “Being Alive.”

Tickets are available online at pmltheatre.com and are $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

To reserve tickets directly through the box office, call 847-395-3055.

The box office is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and an hour and a half before curtain on show dates.