High school football: Woodstock officially names Hampshire’s Brasile as head coach

Woodstock officially hired Mike Brasile as its head varsity football coach at Tuesday’s Woodstock School District 200 Board meeting.

Brasile, a 1999 Woodstock graduate, has taught and coached at Hampshire for the past fours years. The Whip-Purs were 14-23 in four seasons under Brasile, with a Class 6A playoff appearance in 2015.

Brasile said the opportunity to return to his alma mater was too enticing to pass up.

“Going back to Woodstock is something I’m really excited about,” the 37-year-old said. “I’ve lived in Woodstock for 34 years of my life and continue to live in Woodstock. When the job came open, it was always something in the back of my mind, being from Woodstock.”

As a junior, Brasile started on both lines for the Streaks’ 1997 Class 5A state championship team. Woodstock was 14-0 that season and beat Rock Island, 35-28, for the Class 5A state title.

After his playing career, he coached on former Woodstock coach Steve Beard’s staff for five seasons, three as offensive coordinator. He coached the offensive line for one season at Leyden before taking the Hampshire job in 2014.

“Teaching and coaching there previously, I always kind of wanted it to come full circle and to make my way back there,” Brasile said. “It’s a place I’m truly passionate about, and it’s a place I truly love.”

Brasile said he appreciated the opportunity to coach at Hampshire and thanked Superintendent Fred Heid, Principal Brett Bending and athletic director Dave Hicks.

“They believed in me at a young age and went out on a limb to hire me down there,” Brasile said. “It’s a great program, and it’s a bittersweet thing because I really enjoy Hampshire.”

Woodstock will host a meet-and-greet with Brasile for players and parents at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Woodstock High School auditorium.