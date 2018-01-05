June 21, 2024
News - Grundy County
Joliet man sentenced to four years in prison and fees of more than $300,000

By BY HEIDI
Alexander Pantoja

Alexander Pantoja (Photo Provided)

MORRIS - Alexander Pantoja, 23, of Joliet was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Thursday with credit for two days served and was fined $357,000 with a $10 jail credit.

Pantoja pleaded guilty to theft of $80,000 over a one year period from Grainger in Minooka.

Pantoja was arrested in October 2016 for the thefts and a Grundy County grand jury indicted him with theft in November.

On Oct. 2, he pleaded guilty to the charges in the courtroom of Judge Robert Marsaglia.

The charge was a Class 2 felony and he could have received between four to 15 years in prison or probation. A call to the Grundy County state’s attorney was not immediately returned.

