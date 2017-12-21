Earl Jr. Noffsinger, 91, died on Friday, Dec. 8,2017 at Riverside, California.

Earl was born in Morril, Kansas on Aug. 25,1926 to Earl and Peryl Oxley Noffsinger.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army and worked for many years as a draftsman.

Survivors include his brother, Franklin (Geraldine) Noffsinger, of Illinois; sister, Wava (John) Nickerson, of Kentucky; sister, Dorothy Grover, of Illinois; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Noffsinger; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Vera Noffsinger; and sister and brother-in-law, Viola and Steven Bracconier.

Earl will be laid to rest next to his wife Lillian at Memory Garden Memorial Park, Brea, California.

A memorial service will be held at Memory Garden Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 6 at noon.