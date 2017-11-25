Football: Cooper to Stuttle OT connection delivers Batavia Class 7A title

DEKALB – Riley Cooper’s latest overtime magic comes with a prize.

Batavia’s second state title.

Cooper threw a touchdown pass in overtime to Tom Stuttle, giving Batavia a 21-14 win over Lake Zurich in the Class 7A state final and the program’s second state title.

The Bulldogs (13-1) previously won the Class 6A title in 2013, also in DeKalb.

The game was the first overtime game at state since the 2013 Class 3A final, and first in Class 7A since 2009.

It was also Batavia's second overtime win in the playoffs. The Bulldogs beat Wheaton North in the second round on Cooper's touchdown pass to Eric Peterson.

Peterson and Cooper continued their huge playoff connection on Saturday with two touchdown passes in the first half to get Batavia out to a 14-0 lead.

Lake Zurich tied it 14-14 on two Evan Lewandowski to Matthijs Enters' touchdowns, the second from 39 yards out with 3:51 left in the third quarter.

Lake Zurich missed a 35-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in regulation, setting the stage for Cooper's overtime heroics.

