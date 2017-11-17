Person of interest in custody in connection with Mokena woman’s homicide investigation

JOLIET — A spokesperson for the Will County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a person of interest is in custody in connection with the mysterious death of a Mokena woman.

"We do have a person of interest in custody at this time. The person in custody has retained an attorney, and we are unable to speak with him any further," Will County Sheriff's spokesperson Kathy Hoffmeyer said in an email.

Hoffmeyer declined to provide any personal information about the individual until formal charges were issued. Deputies are continuing to gather evidence to investigate 24-year-old Kaitlyn Kearns' death.

Kearns, last seen alive early Monday morning, was found dead after an overnight search Thursday, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. She and her 1996 Jeep Cherokee were found in a rural area of Kankakee County. The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Kearns suffered a single gunshot wound to her head.

Investigators were talking Thursday morning with a person of interest, Lt. Dan Jungles of the Will County Sheriff's Office said. Law enforcement sources identified that person as Jeremy Boshears. A white Dodge Charger towed from an alley alongside the Outlaws Motorcycle Club's clubhouse shortly before 11 a.m. was registered to a Jeremy Boshears of Coal City.

Kearns was reported missing Tuesday. She last was seen at 1:30 a.m. Monday at Woody’s Bar, 1008 E. Washington St., Joliet, where she was a bartender. Mary Woodard, owner of Woody’s Bar, said she couldn’t begin to say anything about what happened to Kearns. “It’s a tragedy. A terrible tragedy,” Woodard said.

Anyone with any information about Kearns’ death is asked to call the sheriff’s investigation division at 815-727-8574 or the sheriff’s dispatch center at 815-727-8575. An anonymous tip also can be sent to crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.