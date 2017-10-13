Ogle County Marriage Licenses: Oct. 19, 2017

Ogle County Clerk Laura J. Cook issued the following marriage licenses.

Oct. 6

Brian Douglas Bookman and Mary Anne Fredricks, both of Milledgeville.

Dustin Arthur Scherbarth, of Rockford, and Katrin Anna Humphrey, of Roscoe.

Brian Shawn Hampton and Jodi Lynn Blare, both of Earlville.

James Allen Green and Abbigail Jo Blatter, both of Leaf River.

David Joseph Deplaris and Angela Maria Herr, both of Woodridge.

Oct. 10

Amanda Lynn Matusek and Samantha Ann Schneider, both of Elgin.

Mark Allen Newman of Monon, Indiana, and Samantha Raye Owen, of Rochelle.

Heath James Norris and Taylor Ann Enslen, both of Kingston.

Oct. 11

Michael Steven Meier Douglas and Jillian Courtney Hebert, both of Oregon.

Michael Laurence Albright and Cynthia Marie Marquis, both of Chicago.

Oct. 12

Sawyer Allyn Hagen and Katlyn Marie Farrell, both of Sterling.

Arturo Cortinas Jr., of Davis Junction, and Magdalena Cortes Nunez, of Rochelle.