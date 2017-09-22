Former Hebron Trustee Andrew Georgi announces run for McHenry County Clerk’s Office

Another name has been thrown into the race for the McHenry County Clerk’s Office.

Andrew Georgi, D-Hebron, announced his intent to run against McHenry County Recorder Joe Tirio, R-Woodstock.

Republican County Clerk Mary McClellan is not seeking a second term, and instead is running for circuit court judge.

Tirio ran for the recorder’s office with intentions to eliminate the position. The duties of the recorder would be folded into the clerk’s position if voters approve the plan.

Georgi said he supports consolidation when it improves efficiency and maintains or improves services. If elected, Georgi said he’d be a clerk who will fight for the people.

“With my 10 years in Marine Corps administration, almost 20 years in quality control, my time as a village of Hebron trustee, and being a part of the McHenry County Democrats for over 10 years, I believe I have the skills, knowledge and experience to be one of the best county clerks this county has had in long time,” Georgi said in a statement.

Georgi was one of the first Hebron trustees to publicly speak out after former Hebron Village President John Jacobson’s arrest on drug and firearms charges.

Georgi said he would not be a “party puppet.”

“I will work with whoever is willing to work with me to make things better,” he said.

McClellan, of Holiday Hills, said she will run for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court seat vacated by retired Judge Maureen McIntyre.

The county clerk’s office is responsible for supervising elections and voter registration; maintaining birth, death and marriage certificates; maintaining County Board records; and taking minutes and roll call at County Board voting meetings.