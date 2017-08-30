Grundy County area police reports: September 5, 2017

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Robert Keener, 29, was arrested Sept. 4 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 25.

COAL CITY

• Scott Robbins, 22, of Morris, was arrested Aug. 27 by Coal City police and charged with violation of an order of protection. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 15.

• Patrick Enk, 31, of Coal City, was arrested Sept. 2 by Coal City police and charged with domestic battery. He did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Tyler Smith-Grandys, 24, of Braidwood, was arrested Aug. 27 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 25.

• Daniel Schuller, 45, of Crestwood, was arrested Aug. 27 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license revoked. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 18.

• Jeremy Obert, 32, of Morris, was arrested Aug. 27 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 25.

• Lieconlo Fulton, 43, of Chicago, was arrested Aug. 25 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license revoked. He did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of Aug. 31.

• Picasso Harris, 37, of Bolingbrook, was arrested Aug. 25 by the sheriff’s department on a Winnebago County warrant for probation violation. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 22.

• Jeremy Merrick, 28, of Coal City, was arrested Aug. 25 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 18.

• Jonathan O’Brien, 54, of Lemont, was arrested Aug. 26 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept 25.

• David Miller, 34, of Lyons, was arrested Aug. 26 by the sheriff’s department and charged with reckless driving. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 18.

• Rory Blacklaw, 31, of Minooka, was arrested Sept. 3 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 25.

• Amy Coote, 42, of Morris, was arrested Sept. 2 by the sheriff's department and charged wtih possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic syringe. She posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 18.

• Jasmyne Pass, 22, of Joliet, was arrested Sept.1 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 25.

• Nicholas Hiles, 26, of Coal City, was arrested Sept. 1 by the sherrif’s department on a warrant for failure to appear on a petition to revoke. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 18.