Grundy County indictments: Aug. 2, 2017

MORRIS — Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, has announced that on Aug. 2, 2017, the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Matthew Bednarkiewiicz, 21, of Plainfield, was indicted for criminal trespass to a residence, a class 4 felony.

Kevin Churnovic, 24, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of alprazolam, a class 4 felony; and for aggravated driving while under the influence, a class 4 felony.

Danny Hoang, 46, of Morris, was indicted in two counts for domestic battery, both class 4 felonies.

Phillip Koromah, 29, of Des Moines, Iowa, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 15 but less than 200 pills of ecstasy, a class 1 felony.

Cheryl Krugler, 20, of Joliet, was indicted for unlawful possession of alprazolam, a class 4 felony.

Gerardo Lemus, 22, of Morris, was indicted for retail theft, a class 4 felony.

Doug Loyd, 25, of Diamond, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a class X felony; and for the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a class 1 felony.

Raime Vandermyde, 30, of Braidwood, was indicted for the unlawful possession of morphine, a class 4 felony.

Lonnie Williams, 24, of West Des Moines, Iowa, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 100 but less than 400 grams of cocaine, a class X felony.