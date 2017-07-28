Critic’s Choice: Cirque’s ‘Luzia’ thrills its audience

Cirque du Soleil fans have given a hearty welcome to the touring company’s imaginative production of “Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico.”

The long-awaited show, which runs through Sept. 3, is suitable for all ages. It gives new meaning to derring-do. The athletic cast delivers a grab bag full of visual and physical surprises, including some breathtaking water stunts.

Eric Fool Koller, as a stranger in a strange land, parachutes from above and turns a giant key to get the show under way. Later, as a clown, he has fun trying to snag some rainwater.

Members of the fast-paced cast show their acrobatic abilities. Angelica Bongiovonni performs on a Cyr wheel as she rolls and spins gyroscopically in and around the rotating device. Simultaneously, Enya White shows off her skill as trapeze artist.

Rudolf Janecek, a world-class juggler, mesmerizes the audience as he attempts to control an astounding seven metallic bowling pins all at ounce.

A Luzia jaw-dropping favorite, contortionist Aleksei Goloborodko, amazes with his ability to twist and turn his nimble body in startling ways.

Muscled strongman Ugo Laffolay dazzles as he demonstrates a perfect sense of balance as he cautiously works his way higher and higher on two rows of flexible canes.

Another he-man, Benjamin Courtenay, impresses with his aerial straps manipulations. The set features a huge color-changing disk hung stage left as a backdrop.

Luzia’s music celebrates Mexico’s colorful richness. Canadian composer Simon Carpentier wrote the show’s original music.

Luzia’s is Cirque du Soleil’s 38th original production since 1984 and its 17th show presented under the company’s colorful Big Top.

‘Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico’

Where: Under the Cirque du Soleil Big Top at the United Center parking lot, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago.

When: Through Sept. 3.

Tickets: $35 to $195.

Information: www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia