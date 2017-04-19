Community High School District 155 hires new principals for Crystal Lake South, Cary-Grove

CARY– Two Community High School District 155 schools will have new principals next school year.

The board Tuesday voted to promote Neil Lesinski to principal of Cary-Grove High School, and Josh Nobilo to principal of Crystal Lake South High School. Both received one-year, $137,700 contracts that are effective July 1.

Lesinski replaces Principal Jay Sergeant, who after a decade on the job is returning to the classroom to teach.

Lesinski has served as the district’s director of curriculum and assessment.

“I look forward to building relationships and becoming a part of the Cary-Grove family, and working to carry on the incredible tradition of providing an excellent educational experience for students while supporting them in every way we can to be successful in life,” Lesinski said in a statement.

Nobilo, who has served as Crystal Lake South’s student services coordinator for the past six years, will succeed Principal Scott Shepard, who was promoted to district assistant superintendent of educational services.

He, too, said he is looking forward to working with students and staff.

“I am part of a great team at Crystal Lake South High School, and I enjoy being part of the Gator community. I am honored to serve as South’s next principal,” Nobilo said.

District 155 Superintendent Johnnie Thomas said Nobilo and Lesinski beat out more than 50 applicants for the positions.

The district is planning to schedule a meet-and-greet event for parents and students at both schools.

The district held a special meeting last month for parents, staff and community members who were upset about Sargeant’s decision to step down.

Students from the south side of Crystal Lake and part of Lake in the Hills who graduate from Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 go to high school at Crystal Lake South. Students from Fox River Grove School District 3 and Cary School District 26 attend Cary-Grove.