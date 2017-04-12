Grundy County area police reports: April 18, 2017

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MINOOKA

• Rico Soave, 46, of Minooka, was arrested April 14 by Minooka police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released.

• Jeffery Varboncouer, 43, of St. Anne, was arrested April 14 by Minooka police for driving while license suspended and for possession of hypodermic syringes. He posted bond and was released.

MORRIS

• Magalie Merisca, 50, of Joliet, was arrested April 10 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. She was issued a citation and released with a court date of May 12.

• Fernando Vigna, 24, of Morris, was arrested April 13 by Morris police an charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 1.

• Derick Donofrie, 46, of Morris, was arrested April 13 by Morris police and charged with driving while license revoked. He could not post bond and was transported to the Grundy County Jail, where he was given a court date of May 15.

• George Wicks, 25, of Morris, was arrested April 12 by Morris police for having an outstanding Grundy County warrant for failure to appear on a chage of larceny. He was not able to post bond and was transported to the Grundy County Jail in lieu of bond.

• William Scroggins, 34, of Bracevile, was arrested April 12 by Morris police for driving while license suspended. He could not post bond and was transported to the Grundy County Jail, where he was held in lieu of bond and given a court date of May 15.

• Jamie Pourchot, 24, of Coal City, was arrested April 16 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 22.

• Veronica Gonzalez, 26, of Morris, was arrested April 16 by Morris police and charged wtih domestic battery. She posted bond and was released.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Peter Ivanov, 24, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested April 6 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of April 24.

• Justin Brown, 36, of Joliet, was arrested April 8 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 15.

• Aimee Lambert, 46 of Table Rock, Neb., was arrested April 8 by the sheriff’s department and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She could not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of May 11.