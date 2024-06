Lake Forest Tournament: The McHenry boys water polo team finished first at the Lake Forest Tournament on Saturday, beating Lane Tech, 15-11, Chicago Jones-Payton, 20-11, and Lake Forest, 8-7.

Mike Matusek and Jonah Smith each led the Warriors with 11 goals. Also scoring for McHenry were Riley Hedberg (nine), Braeden Bromley (five), Tyler Hemphill (three), Megan Frost (two), and Luke Rose and John Diedrich with one goal apiece.

Adam Starus made 16 saves in goal, and Nathan Murrin had 10.