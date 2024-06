McHenry’s boys water polo team lost a pair of games Friday in the Buffalo Grove triangular. The Warriors lost to Mundelein, 11-8, and to Buffalo Grove, 13-11.

Jonah Smith scored six goals on the night for McHenry, and Riley Hedberg added five. Tyler Hemphill and Mike Matusek each scored three. Braeden Bromley and Luke Rose each scored once. Goalie Adam Starus made 17 saves.