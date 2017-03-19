June 21, 2024
High School Water Polo: McHenry wins tournament in dramatic fashion

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry Warriors logo

Riley Hedberg scored two goals with less than a minute remaining as McHenry defeated Lincoln-Way West, 10-9, in the Schaumburg Water Polo Tournament Saturday.

The Warriors beat Wheeling, 14-1, and Whitney Young, 14-5, to reach the final game.

Mike Matusek had 13 goals in the tournament for the Warriors (6-3). Hedberg scored 11 goals, Jonah Smith added five goals and Tyler Hemphill had four.

Goalie Adam Starus had 28 saves. Luke Rose and Megan Frost each scored two goals and Braeden Bromley had one.

