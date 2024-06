Riley Hedberg scored six goals and Mike Matusek added five for the McHenry boys water polo team Friday in a 17-2 win over Hoffman Estates in the Schaumburg Saxon Invitational in Hoffman Estates.

Megan Frost scored two goals for McHenry. Other Warriors scorers with one goal apiece included John Diedrich, Luke Rose, Braeden Bromley and Louis Burns.

McHenry improved to 3-3 on the season.