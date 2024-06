McHenry’s boys water polo team went 1-2 Saturday to finish the season-opening Palatine Tournament with a 1-3 record.

The Warriors, ranked 28th by Illpolo.com, defeated No. 15 Oak Park-River Forest, 8-6, but lost to Mundelein, 10-8, and to Homewood-Flossmoor, 15-3.

Leading goal scorers for McHenry on Saturday were Riley Hedberg with six, Mike Matusek and Jonah Smith with five and Tyler Hemphill with three. Goalie Adam Starus made 29 saves.