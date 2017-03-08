Grundy County area police reports: March 14, 2017

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

COAL CITY

• Guy Nelson, 47, of Coal City, was arrested March 5 by Coal City police and charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 27.

MORRIS

• Carol Cooley, 49, of Minooka, was arrested March 9 by Morris police and charged with retail theft and obstructing justice. She posted bond and was released with a court date of March 30.

• Ransom Fellers,18, of Pontiac, was arrested March 9 by Morris police and charged with possession of over 100 grams but under 500 grams of marijuana with the intent to deliver He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 16.

• Christine Wellner, 51, of Morris, was arrested March 9 by Morris police for a failure to appear warrant for contempt of court. She posted bond and was released.

• Daniel Wissmiller, 25, of Morris was arrested March 9 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended and on a Cook County warrant for a probation violation. He was unable to post bond and was booked into Grundy County Jail.

• Alan Larson, 31, of LaGrange, was arrested March 10 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of April 3.

• Edward Lynes, 36, of Joliet, was arrested March 11 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of April 10.

• Adam Fleetwood, 36, of Morris, was arrested March 12 by Morris police and charged with driving while license revoked. He posted bond and was released with a couft date of April 3.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Jimmy Ward, 48, of Addison, was arrested March 12 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of April 3.

• Ashley Kincade, 28, of Lafayette, Ind., was arrested March 12 by the sheriff's department and charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe and driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with a court date of April 10.

• Charles Daniels, 51, was arrested March 11 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released wtih a court date of April 10.

• Brandi Watson, 25. of Custer Park, was arrested March 13 by the sheriff’s department on a Grundy County warrant. She posted bond and was released with a court date of March 27.