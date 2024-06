Crystal Lake South’s hockey team rallied to defeat Gurnee Warren, 2-1, Sunday night in the championship game of the PREP Thanksgiving Showcase Tournament at West Meadows in Rolling Meadows.

Warren took a 1-0 lead in the second period, but Michael Helm scored later in the period and added the winning goal in the third period for the Gators. Goalie Josh Albrecht earned the victory.

Eric Helm assisted on both goals, and Harrison Hinz assisted on the second goal.