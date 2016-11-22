Grundy County area police reports: November 29, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Daniel Herman, 19, of Morris, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with possession of marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Dec. 19.

• Bradley Nordland, 35, was arrested Nov. 22 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was unable to post bond and was transported to Grundy County Jail, where he awaits a court date of Dec. 1.

• Patrick Lyons, 28, of Morris, was arrested Nov. 28 by Morris police on an active Grundy County warrant for involuntary manslaughter. He was unable to post bond and was transported to Grundy County Jail.

• Jonathon Kincade, 27, of Morris, was arrested Nov. 28 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Jan. 9.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Miriam Hernandez, 47, of Morris, was arrested Nov. 13 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She posted bond and was released with a court date of Dec. 19.

• Craig Nelson, 54, of Dwight, was arrested Nov. 12 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bon and was released with a court date of Dec. 12.

• Cody Bales, 19, of Coal City, was arrested Nov. 11 by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with manufacture/delivery of marijuana. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Dec. 1.

• Justin Kavanaugh, 36, of Gardner, was arrested Nov. 10 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear on a battery charge. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Dec. 5.

• Carl Vanderprohl, 49, of Dwight, was arrested Nov. 27 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Dec. 19.

• John Romo, 56, was arrested Nov .27 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Jan. 9

• Brittany Currin, 23, of Coal City, was arrested Nov. 28 by Grundy Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. She posted bond and was released with a court date of Jan. 9.

COAL CITY

• Joseph Sanchez, 20, of Coal City, was arrested Nov. 18 by Coal City police and charged with domestic battery. He was unable to post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail.