High school football playoffs: Huntley holds off Fremd in Class 8A, draws Loyola next

HUNTLEY – Red Raiders defensive back Tyler Koss noticed Fremd quarterback Tom Josten’s target wasn’t looking. Koss jumped the route and caught the pass in stride on his way to the end zone, 20 yards the other way.

The pick-six came early in Huntley’s 38-30 Class 8A second-round win over Fremd, but it was a momentum swing and it gave the Raiders an early 14-0 advantage.

“That was huge,” Koss said. “We set the tone right from the get-go.”

Huntley won by only eight points, but the Raiders controlled the game throughout and advanced to their first quarterfinal since 2001. They led by as much as 22 with 3:52 to play before Fremd put together a fierce rally that came one touchdown short.

“We played three quarters of great football,” Huntley quarterback Eric Mooney said. “The first half of the fourth quarter we played good. I think we kind of thought the game was over and let up a little bit. We can’t do that.”

Mooney ran in a touchdown from 6 yards out to open the scoring. Each team made a field goal in the first half and Huntley led, 17-3, at the break.

In the fourth quarter, Mooney found Ryan Antonsen for a 42-yard touchdown pass and ran in a 43-yard score of his own. He finished with 205 yards on 9-for-16 passing with one touchdown. He also ran for 139 yards and two scores on 20 carries.

“Eric is just a phenomenal player. We can always count on him to have a couple of big plays per game,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “He was a little bit under the weather this week; didn’t get much sleep last night.”

It didn’t show in his play.

“We were taking what they were giving us,” Mooney said. “(The) first drive is always the hardest drive, you’ve got nerves. Then we got rolling a little bit.”

Zimolzak was in a unique position Saturday. Although in his fifth year coaching at Huntley – first as head coach – he still teaches at Fremd, where he coached from 1995 to 2011.

He has a number of Fremd football players in his AP physics classes and still knows some of the coaches. Zimolzak said he had a chance to talk with Fremd coaches and players before the game.

Josten, who Zimolzak had in class last year, led the late rally for the Vikings. He threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and finished the game 22 for 40 with three TDs, two interceptions and 300 yards passing.

Josten’s last touchdown came with 1:43 remaining, and Fremd had an opportunity for an onside kick. Huntley’s Tyler Szekely jumped on the ball to lock up the victory.

The Raiders will need to be at their best next week when they host defending Class 8A state champion Loyola Academy, which enters on a 28-game winning streak.

“They’re a powerhouse,” Koss said. “We’ve just got to come out and play hard and smart.”

UNSUNG HERO

Tyler Koss

Huntley, Jr., DB

Koss intercepted two passes against Fremd, including one he returned 20 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Huntley 38, Fremd 30

Fremd 0 3 0 27 — 30

Huntley 14 3 7 14 — 38

First quarter

H — Mooney 6 run (Zion kick), 1:58.

H — Koss 20 interception return (Zion kick), 1:03.

Second quarter

F — FG Schoffstall 30, 10:18.

H — FG Zion 20, 6:07.

Third quarter

H — Beaudette 3 run (Zion kick), 1:21.

Fourth quarter

F — Josten 1 run (Schoffstall kick), 9:37.

H — Antonsen 42 pass from Mooney (Zion kick), 7:09.

F — Cecchin 26 pass from Josten (2-point attempt failed), 5:22.

H — Mooney 43 run (Zion kick), 3:52.

F — Schwantz 8 pass from Josten (Schoffstall kick), 3:02.

F — Kazmer 18 pass from Josten (Schoffstall kick), 1:43.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Fremd: Josten 10-23, Schneider 15-26, Honickel 10-71, Cecchin 2-5. Total: 37-125. Huntley: Mooney 20-139, Beaudette 17-58. Total: 37-197.

PASSING — Fremd: Josten 22-40-2-300. Huntley: Mooney 9-16-0-205.

RECEIVING — Fremd: Schwantz 3-29, Cecchin 10-116, Konopka 1-0, Kazmer 6-114, Ryzcek 2-35, Honickel 1-1. Huntley: Rodgers 5-89, Gelander 1-13, O’Mara 2-64, Antonsen 1-42.

Total team yards: Fremd 425, Huntley 402.

AND ANOTHER THING …

Huntley defensive lineman Olalere Oladipo played sparingly in the game. He is battling an ankle injury that occurred last week against Stevenson. Zimolzak said defensive back Joe Boland and receiver Sal Pitrone could possibly return from injuries next week.