High school football: Marmion gets win No. 400, Batavia prevails in triple OT

AURORA – On the surface, Marmion’s 54-6 football win against visiting DuSable was a pedestrian affair.

But the victory was a program milestone as it was No. 400 for the Cadets.

After building a 28-0 first-quarter advantage, Marmion (2-0) led just 31-6 at halftime. The hosts quickly put the game away with 23 points in the third quarter.

Nick Auriemma (1 yard), Nick Sevenich (1 yard) and Jett Haas (47 yards) had touchdown runs in the first quarter, and Jacob Molenhouse hauled in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Brandon McPherson for the 28-0 lead.

Sevenich (40 yards) and Austin Esposito (31 yards) had touchdown runs in the second half while Ryan Boland had a pick six in the third quarter.

On defense, Haas finished with six tackles (two for loss), a sack, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Cadets welcome St. Francis (0-2) for a Chicago Catholic Green game Sept. 9. The Spartans fell 39-7 against St. Viator on Sept. 2.

Batavia 34, Libertyville 31

LIBERTYVILLE – Andrew Heinz got the chance to play hero for Batavia’s football team.

His field goal in the third overtime lifted the Bulldogs to a triple overtime win against Libertyville on Sept. 2.

Heinz also booted the game-tying field goal late in the fourth to send the game to overtime knotted at 17-17.

Batavia (2-0) saw Riley Cooper connect with Thomas Stuttle and Dana Anderson for overtime touchdown passes.

Cooper was 15-of-24 passing for 141 yards and four touchdowns, including one to Colin Cheaney and another to Stuttle earlier in the game.

Reggie Phillips led the ground game with 70 yards. Anderson added 37 yards rushing, Cooper ran for 31 and Ben Weerts gained 24 yards rushing.

Michael Niemiec finished with 21 tackles (17 solo) and Connor Oroni had 13 tackles (11 solo). Heinz, Johnny Walsh, Max McFadden and Conner Stejskal had sacks.

The Bulldogs play one more game on the road at Streamwood at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 before making their home debut on their new field on Sept. 16.

St. Charles East 59, East Aurora 14

AURORA – St. Charles East was on upset alert when East Aurora drew within 21-14 in the second quarter of a Sept. 3 game at Aurora Christian.

The alert turned out to be short-lived.

The Saints scored 38 unanswered points to earn the win in an Upstate Eight Conference crossover game.

Zach Mitchell connected with Clayton Isbell for a 34-yard touchdown that made it a 28-14, and Mitchell then found Justin Galante for a 19-yard score that added to the lead late in the first half.

Isbell racked up 175 yards in the game, Mitchel threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others, and Justin Jett ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first half.

The Saints return home to host Geneva in an Upstate Eight River game at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

St. Viator 39, St. Francis 7

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Tanner Spinks hauled in a seven-yard touchdown from John Brundage for a second quarter touchdown, but that was as good as it got for the Spartans against St. Viator.

The Lions scored a touchdown later in the second quarter for a 19-7 halftime lead, then added three more scores in the second half to put the game away.

Spinks had 19 yards receiving and Michael Cascella added 38 yards though the air for St. Francis, which slipped to 0-2 on the season. Brundage had 74 yards passing and Sam Sidari ran for 34 yards.

The Spartans travel to Marmion at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 for a Chicago Catholic League Green game against the Cadets.

Hampshire 54, Burlington Central 14

HAMPSHIRE – Hampshire started fast in the rivalry game, building a 35-0 lead on the way to dealing the Rockets a decisive defeat.

Cameron Kaldenberger had a 68-yard touchdown pass to make it a 35-7 game in the second quarter, but Hampshire scored again before intermission and added another TD after the break to add to its lead.

Nathan Figurski had a 53-yard pick six for another Burlington score in the third quarter.

The Rockets (0-2) hit the road again to face Rockford Lutheran at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 9.