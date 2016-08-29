Lake in the Hills man killed in Saturday evening Route 23 crash

HARVARD – A Lake in the Hills man died and a Harvard woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.

At 7:38 p.m. Saturday, a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling east on Streit Road when it failed to yield at a stop sign at Route 23 and hit a 2012 Nissan Maxima traveling south, McHenry County Sheriff's police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old man from Lake in the Hills, was ejected from his vehicle in the crash and taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the 22-year-old as Connor Kincaid.

A 24-year-old Harvard man, who was driving the Nissan, was taken to Rockford Memorial Hospital for precautionary reasons. A 2-year-old male and 23-year-old female, both from Harvard, were taken to the hospital. The 23-year-old woman remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, police said.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Traffic Crash Investigations Unit and Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

Members of the Harvard, Marengo and Woodstock Fire Protection Districts provided patient care. The Harvard Police Department and McHenry County Division of Transportation assisted with traffic control.