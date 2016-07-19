Libertyville took no action after alleged water polo sexual assault of McHenry graduate

District 128, which includes Libertyville High School, released a statement Tuesday regarding McHenry grad Becca Dabrowski’s accusation on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” of sexual assault by a Libertyville player during a May 14, 2015, boys water polo match at Buffalo Grove High School.

Dabrowski and her family have filed a Title IX lawsuit with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights inquiring whether D-128, McHenry District 156 and the Illinois High School Association took appropriate action after the alleged sexual assault.

“Community High School District 128 and Libertyville High School deferred conducting an investigation of the allegations until after the Buffalo Grove Police Department completed its investigation,” the statement read. “By the time the Police Department completed its investigation in mid-June 2015, determining not to file charges, the LHS student had graduated and the district and school no longer had any jurisdiction over the student.”

A copy of the Buffalo Grove Police Department report stated that the Libertyville player, when questioned, repeatedly stated he never inappropriately touched Dabrowski and, if he did, it was unintentional and he may have kicked her.

The player later said, during the police interview, if there was inappropriate contact, that then he apologizes and it was not intentional.

After the police reviewed footage of the game, acquired by police and voluntarily submitted from the Libertyville player’s mother, police determined the actions of the Libertyville player did not appear intentional. The investigators then informed all parties in mid-June of 2015 they could not determine whether the contact was intentional or an accident and the case was being closed.

McHenry released a statement Monday regarding the incident, saying, “We investigate all allegations of misconduct and harassment in conjunction with law enforcement, other school districts, and all interested parties as appropriate.”

Dabrowski and her family have not responded to interview requests over the past month from the Northwest Herald. Dabrowski posted about the ESPN interview on her public Facebook page Saturday.

“So here we are the night before the whole world knows what once used to be my biggest secret,” Dabrowski wrote. “However, I’m not scared, or embarrassed. This event happened to me and has changed my whole life from top to bottom. Now instead of hiding behind the awkwardness and the pain, I’m going to try to help not only women, but everyone as a community try to see what sexual assault does to someone. Listen to my story tomorrow and don’t be sad, be inspired to make a change.”