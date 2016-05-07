June 20, 2024
Sports - McHenry County
Sports - McHenry County

Boys water polo: McHenry takes third at Vernon Hills Invitational

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry Warriors logo

McHenry Warriors logo

The McHenry boys water polo team placed third at the Vernon Hills Invitational on Saturday, finishing with a 2-1 record.

McHenry defeated Libertyville, 7-5, in the third-place game. The Warriors also beat Vernon Hills, 15-7. The Warriors' only loss came against Lincoln-Way East, 14-7. Kevin Braun and Jackson Smith led McHenry with seven goals apiece, Riley Hedberg scored six, and Josh Frost had four.

McHenry will play Wednesday in the Buffalo Grove Sectional quarterfinals. The Warriors, seeded fourth, are scheduled to face fifth-seeded Palatine at 6 p.m.

McHenry Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois