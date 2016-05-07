Boys water polo: McHenry takes third at Vernon Hills Invitational

The McHenry boys water polo team placed third at the Vernon Hills Invitational on Saturday, finishing with a 2-1 record.

McHenry defeated Libertyville, 7-5, in the third-place game. The Warriors also beat Vernon Hills, 15-7. The Warriors' only loss came against Lincoln-Way East, 14-7. Kevin Braun and Jackson Smith led McHenry with seven goals apiece, Riley Hedberg scored six, and Josh Frost had four.

McHenry will play Wednesday in the Buffalo Grove Sectional quarterfinals. The Warriors, seeded fourth, are scheduled to face fifth-seeded Palatine at 6 p.m.