The McHenry boys water polo team took first place Saturday at the Lake Forest Meet, finishing with two wins and one tie.

The Warriors won the tiebreaker with least goals allowed (14), defeating Lane Tech, 10-7, in their first match and St. Viator, 14-2, in their final match. McHenry also tied host Lake Forest, 5-5.

Kevin Braun led the Warriors with 10 goals, Jackson Smith tallied eight and Josh Frost added four. Goalie Adam Starus recorded 24 saves.