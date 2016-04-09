June 28, 2024
Sports - McHenry County

High school: Marian Central baseball falls, McHenry water polo splits pair

By Shaw Local News Network
Marian Central’s first batter, Elias Edmondson, singled and later scored to give the Hurricanes an early lead that they kept for most of the content before falling, 4-3, to Warren in Gurnee on Friday. Warren scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Marian’s (2-6) Dan Rochotte and Shamus Segersten were 2 for 3 while Edmondson was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored in the loss. James Raffauf was 1 for 4 and scored the Hurricanes’ other run while Kolton Rominski allowed five hits in six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Water polo

McHenry 9, Buffalo Grove 6: At Buffalo Grove, Kevin Braun, Jackson Smith and Mike Matusek scored two goals apiece while Riley Hedberg, Ruslan Fowles and Jacob Druml added goals in the Warriors’ win.

Mundelein 13, McHenry 4: At Buffalo Grove, Smith scored three goals while Braun added one in the loss for the Warriors.

