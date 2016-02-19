June 26, 2024
News - Joliet and Will County
News - Joliet and Will CountyJoliet FocusAlerts | The Herald-NewsBreaking | Herald-NewsBusiness | Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Herald-NewsFelony FilesGovernment | Herald-NewsLocal News | Herald-NewsNation & World | Herald-NewsNew LenoxPolice Reports | Herald-NewsState | Herald-NewsWill County
News - Joliet and Will County

Letter: Joliet should not have locked in current health plan until 2030

By Genaro (Jerry) Morales Sr., Joliet
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

To the Editor:

Regarding the new city contract for city workers, I can't blame the unions for getting the benefits that they get, who I blame is the negotiators for the city. In these case, it's the city of Joliet. Who in their right mind gives such an extended guarantee term, especially health benefits which are continually on the uprise, putting Joliet resident in a corner without a way out. Ludicrous! Also, for Jan Quillman to abstain because her spouse is a retired city worker; he/she is already locked in on his/her benefits.

As far as past contracts, forget about them. We need to talk about the now and its effect on the future of the city and its residents.

Lastly, kudos to Councilman Pat Mudron and Mr. John Sheridan for their insight into the future affecting the residents of Joliet.

Genaro (Jerry) Morales Sr., Joliet

OpinionLetter to the EditorJoliet