Letter: Joliet should not have locked in current health plan until 2030

To the Editor:

Regarding the new city contract for city workers, I can't blame the unions for getting the benefits that they get, who I blame is the negotiators for the city. In these case, it's the city of Joliet. Who in their right mind gives such an extended guarantee term, especially health benefits which are continually on the uprise, putting Joliet resident in a corner without a way out. Ludicrous! Also, for Jan Quillman to abstain because her spouse is a retired city worker; he/she is already locked in on his/her benefits.

As far as past contracts, forget about them. We need to talk about the now and its effect on the future of the city and its residents.

Lastly, kudos to Councilman Pat Mudron and Mr. John Sheridan for their insight into the future affecting the residents of Joliet.

Genaro (Jerry) Morales Sr., Joliet