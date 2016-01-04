June 03, 2024
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyAlerts | Morris Herald-NewsBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Grundy County area police reports: January 4, 2016

By Shaw Local News Network
Handcuffs

Handcuffs

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Warren F. Sopher, 50, of Braceville, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Saturday on a charge of aggravated battery. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Glenn A. Salzmann, 48, of Seneca, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Saturday on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited with improper lane use, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was given a Feb. 1 court date.

• Norman J. Whitten, 32, of La Grange Park, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was also cited with possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Matthew T. Lang, 26, of Oak Forest, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on a Will County warrant.

• John E. Harvey, 39, of Wilmington, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on a charge of battery. He was given a Jan. 25 court date.

• George H. Sartore, 45, of Diamond, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a charge of aggravated battery. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

Grundy CountyPolice Reports
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois