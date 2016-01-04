Grundy County area police reports: January 4, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Warren F. Sopher, 50, of Braceville, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Saturday on a charge of aggravated battery. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Glenn A. Salzmann, 48, of Seneca, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Saturday on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited with improper lane use, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was given a Feb. 1 court date.

• Norman J. Whitten, 32, of La Grange Park, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was also cited with possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Matthew T. Lang, 26, of Oak Forest, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on a Will County warrant.

• John E. Harvey, 39, of Wilmington, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on a charge of battery. He was given a Jan. 25 court date.

• George H. Sartore, 45, of Diamond, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a charge of aggravated battery. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.