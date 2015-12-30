McHenry teen charged with stabbing acquaintance in Spring Grove area

SPRING GROVE – A McHenry teenager has been charged with stabbing another man at a friend’s house in the Spring Grove area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alexander P. Campos, 19, of the 500 block of Sunrise Drive, McHenry, was arrested at his home and charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 38100 block of North Harold Place in unincorporated Spring Grove for a report of a stabbing, according to a news release. They found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to the leg.

The man was taken to Centegra Hospital – McHenry with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release said.

A police investigation determined that Campos and the man were at a friend’s house in unincorporated Spring Grove when they began to argue, and Campos produced a knife, which he used to stab the man, the release said. Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the incident.

He is being held in the Lake County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

– Northwest Herald