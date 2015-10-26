June 03, 2024
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy County

Grundy County area police reports: October 26, 2015

By Shaw Local News Network
Handcuffs

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Benjamin A. Hoover, 27, of Pennsylvania, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday on charges of possession of delivery of meth precursor(s), possession or delivery of materials (not precursors) with intent to manufacture and possession of hypodermic syringes and needles, possession of drug equipment and driving with a suspended license. He was given a court date of Nov. 16.

• Mala D. Diloreto, 29, of Ohio, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday on a charge of possession of hypodermic syringes and needles. She was given a court date of Nov. 16.

• Cody R. Miles, 18, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday on charges of aggravated battery. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Noel T. Cottrell, 21, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

MORRIS

• Wacey W. Walters, 23, of Wilmington, was arrested by Morris police Saturday on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was charged with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.08 percent, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and improper parking on the roadway. He was given a court date of Nov. 23.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois