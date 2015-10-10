High school girls volleyball: Richmond-Burton, Huntley, Marian Central, Crystal Lake Central start 2-0 at Huntley Invite

Richmond-Burton, Huntley, Marian Central and Crystal Lake Central all went 2-0 on the first day of the Huntley Invitational on Friday in girls volleyball.

Addie Halverson had 16 kills and Bailey Dean had 34 assists to help R-B defeat Joliet Central, 25-16, 25-11, and Glenbard North, 25-16, 25-23.

The host Red Raiders defeated Streamwood, 25-18, 25-11, and South Elgin, 25-12, 25-20. Marian beat Sycamore, 25-17, 25-15, and Boylan, 25-15, 25-15. The Tigers defeated Boylan, 25-14, 25-12, and Sycamore, 25-11, 25-22.

Also at Huntley, Johnsburg beat Joliet Central, 25-14, 25-20, but lost to Glenbard North, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18. Jacobs lost to St. Ignatius, 25-23, 25-21, but came back to defeat St. Edward, 29-27, 26-24.

Schaumburg Christian 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At Schaumburg, Tally Lalor had five kills and nine digs in a nonconference loss. Also for the Giants (6-14), Melanie Nielsen ad six service aces.

AGATE

Schaumburg Christian 2 Alden-Hebron 0

(19-25, 25-16, 25-12)

Alden-Hebron leaders: Kills – Tally Lalor 5; Digs – Tally Lalor 9; Service aces – Melanie Nielsen 6

Huntley Invitational

Richmond-Burton 2, Joliet Central 0

(25-16, 25-11)

Richmond-Burton 2, Glenbard North 0

(25-16, 25-23)

Huntley 2, Streamwood 0

(25-18, 25-11)

Huntley 2, South Elgin 0

(25-12, 25-20)

Marian Central 2, Sycamore 0

(25-17, 25-15)

Marian Central 2, Boylan 0

(25-15, 25-15)

CL Central 2, Sycamore 0

(25-11, 25-22)

CL Central 2, Boylan 0

(25-14, 25-12)

St. Ignatius 2, Jacobs 0

(25-23, 25-21)

Jacobs 2, St. Edward 0

(29-27, 26-24)

Johnsburg 2, Joliet Central 0

(25-14, 25-20)

Glenbard North 2, Johnsburg 1

(25-23, 15-25, 25-18)

Richmond-Burton leaders: Kills – Addie Halverson 16, Celena Kanagin12; Assists – Bailey Dean 34; Digs – Jess Duncan 21