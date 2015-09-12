High school football: Cary-Grove runs over Grayslake North

CARY – On fourth down during their first defensive series, Cary-Grove defensive back Max Skol broke through the Grayslake North offensive wall, dove and blocked the Knights’ punt, instantly putting the Trojans in striking distance.

Two plays later, quarterback J.P. Sullivan found receiver Jimmy Freskos for an 11-yard touchdown and the Trojans never looked back in their 68-12 victory over Grayslake North.

The Trojans’ (3-0) triple-option offense confused the Knights (2-1) all night, carving up their defense for 520 yards of total offense, including 450 yards on the ground.

“We were giving up some tough looks at first, but we just plot our rules,” said running back Tyler Pennington, who ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. “We really focused on ourselves this week and what we needed to do as a team.”

To Trojans head coach Brad Seaburg, this was just another night of his offense sticking to their gameplan.

“We did what we intend to do each game, and that’s establish our run game,” Seaburg said.

With under half-a-minute remaining in the second quarter, Trojans running back Oscar Rivera took a reverse handoff from Sullivan and cut down the right sideline for a 42 yard touchdown run, extending the Trojans lead to 28-6 just before halftime.

Rivera was the fifth of eight different Trojan backs that recorded at least one carry and ended up being one of seven players who scored a touchdown.

Seaburg relished the opportunity to get a look at so many different rushers.

“That was great,” Seaburg said. “They all competed and did a great job.”

UNSUNG HERO

Max Skol

Cary-Grove, so., FB/DB

Skol blocked a punt on the Knights’ first possession, which put the Trojans in Knights territory and led to the Trojans’ first touchdown two plays later. Skol also had a 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

THE NUMBER

8- The number of different running backs Cary-Grove used in its 68-12 victory.

AND ANOTHER THING…

Despite a slick playing surface, Trojans kicker Collin Walsh went 7-for-9 on extra points. He added a 7-yard touchdown run of his own in the fourth quarter.

Cary-Grove 68, Grayslake North 12

Grayslake North 0 6 6 0 12

Cary-Grove 14 14 27 13 68

First Quarter

Freskos 11 pass from Sullivan (Walsh kick), 9:44

Pennington 5 run (Walsh kick), 3:24

Second Quarter

Geary 32 run (Cannon kick failed), 9:25

Pennington 3 run (Walsh kick), 5:41

Rivera 42 run (Walsh kick), 0:29

Third Quarter

Magel 73 run (Walsh kick), 11:09

Pennington 2 run (Walsh kick), 7:24

Skol 42 run (Walsh kick), 4:31

Aiken 50 pass from Ambre (2-pt conv. failed), 1:15

Gleeson 73 run (Walsh kick failed), 0:16

Fourth Quarter

Walsh 7 run (Walsh kick failed), 6:55

Gleeson 43 pass from Collins (Walsh kick), 1:35

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING- Cary-Grove: Pennington 19-126, Magel 6-114, Gleeson 2-100, Rivera 1-42, Pressley 3-14, Walsh 2-10, Skol 1-42, Sullivan 2-0. Total 34-448. Grayslake North: Oladunmoye 14-47, Geary 2-28, Wright 5-minus 16, Ambre 7-27, Gawenda 8-22, Hochstein 1-0. Total 36-108.

PASSING- Cary-Grove: Sullivan 2-3-44, Collins 2-2-59. Total 4-5-103. Grayslake North: Wright 5-8-52, Ambre 3-9-58. Total 8-17-110.

RECEIVING- Cary-Grove: Freskos 2-44, Gleeson 1-43, Vitous 1-16. Total 4-103 Grayslake North: Geary 2-27, Hochstein 2-15, Aiken 2-54, West 1-4, Oladunmoye 1-10. Total 8-110.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Cary-Grove 520, Grayslake North 218.

Sophomore Score: Cary-Grove 56, Grayslake North 14