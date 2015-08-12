Evergreen Terrace plans still up in the air

JOLIET – Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said there are some new developments related to Evergreen Terrace that may throw City Council members “for a loop” once City Manager Jim Hock updates them next week about a recent meeting with Federal Housing Administration officials.

"There's definitely some developments," O'Dekirk said. "Hock was told some things by HUD that differed from what we thought we could do."

Hock and O'Dekirk declined to comment on specifics.

But Hock said what he and other city officials learned during a meeting this week regarding Evergreen Terrace “could have an impact” on how the council moves forward with the controversial possible property acquisition and following transition.

Hock said he met earlier in the week with the administration and representatives from Holsten Real Estate Development and Management Corp., both of which have expressed interest in managing the property.

Until earlier this month, it was assumed that if the city took ownership, management would be turned over to Holsten, the city’s consultant on the project. But the Housing Authority of Joliet is now in the running after presenting its own, less expensive redevelopment proposal to the council.

Hock said he wants to review the city's options with council members. He said the council plans to go into executive session during Monday night's pre-council meeting.

A vote on whether to amend the budget to purchase the property for $15 million will follow Tuesday, he said.

City officials are still uncertain what will happen if they purchase Evergreen Terrace by the court-ordered Sept. 1 deadline.

Hock said he learned this week the Housing Authority has submitted the necessary paperwork for redevelopment approval with the Housing Administration. The Department of Housing and Urban Development would have to sign off on the authority's plans to take over the property, he said.

IF YOU GO

What: Joliet City Council Meetings

When: Pre-Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday and the full Council meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: City Council Chambers, 150 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet