Algonquin police reports for Aug. 12, 2015

Information in police reports is obtained from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and municipal police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Yessenia A. Arroyo, 22, 110 Pueblo Road, Carpentersville, was charged Friday, June 12, with three counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

• Rekhaben V. Patel, 60, 2 Princeton Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, June 13, with retail theft.

• Varsha Patel, 44, 2 Princeton Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, June 13, with retail theft.

• Alec J. Uidl, 24, 1129 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday, June 14, with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Daniel Pfau, 42, 55 Surrey Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, June 14, with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and improper parking on roadway.

• Zonia Gonzalez-Desantiago, 42, 5 W. Oak St., Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, June 17, with no valid driver's license, improper lane usage, no insurance, and no child restraint.

• Jose Abarca-Organes, 51, 169 S. Commonweath Ave., Elgin, was charged Thursday, June 18, with driving under the influence and hit and run.

• Timothy Smith, 53, 590 Majestic Drive, Algonquin, was charged Saturday, June 20, with four counts of violating an order of protection.

• Jessica M. Lind, 43, 11 Jefferson St., Unit J, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, June 21, with domestic battery.

• Shannon M. Davidson, 33, 109 Pheasant Trail, Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday, June 21, with retail theft.

• Lance E. Gardner, 33, 18 Birch St., Carpentersville, was charged Monday, June 22, with retail theft.

• Laura Dzielski, 28, 239 Shawnee Circle, Bartlett, was charged Monday, June 22, with domestic battery and domestic battery causing physical harm.

• Jose F. Vega, 51, 26 N. River Road, Algonquin, was charged Saturday, June 27, with two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Jason E. Gomez, 23, 1341 Cunat Court, Unit 2B, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, June 27, with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and no insurance.

• Jeffrey S. Hunter, 24, 125 S. Lincoln St., Carpentersville, was charged Saturday, June 27, with no driver's license, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance and following too closely.

• A 16-year-old of Algonquin boy was charged Thursday, July 2, with retail theft.

• Mark J. Pokora, 53, 924 Windstone Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Friday, July 3, with driving under the influence, no insurance and disregarding a traffic control signal.

• David Hernandez-Silva, 36, 818 Ollie Court, Carpentersville, was charged Monday, July 6, with no valid driver's license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Kayla C. Kurtz, 18, 1944 Julie St., Woodstock, was charged Monday, July 6, with retail theft.

• Brett A. Caldwell, 19, 8504 Coral Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Monday, July 6, with retail theft.

• Bradley R. Peterson, 51, 220 S. Hayward St., Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, July 7, with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper parking on the roadway.

• Kurt J. Kudzin, 25, 15 Wander Way, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, July 7, with retail theft.

• Edward J. Zordani, 54, 18 Hickory Lane, Algonquin, was charged Saturday, July 11, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent, uninsured motor vehicle and improper left turn.

• Christine Mercer, 52, 1433 Rhett Place, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, July 11, with criminal damage to property.

• Gerald M. Kavanaugh, 20, 311 Pheasant Trail, Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday, July 12, with possession of marijuana and underage drinking.

• Charles Cruz Pappas, 19, 321 Bayberry Drive, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, July 12, with underage drinking and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Seth R. Ferguson, 20, 527 Delaware Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday, July 12, with underage drinking and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.