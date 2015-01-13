Rauner’s order puts planned Illiana Expressway on hold

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A planned expressway between Illinois and Indiana is among the transportation projects put on hold by new Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

In his first act after taking office Monday, the Republican issued an executive order aimed at cutting spending. It suspended planning and development of any major interstate construction projects pending a "careful review" of costs and benefits.

Rauner spokesman Lance Trover confirmed Tuesday that includes the Illiana Expressway, a planned 47-mile east-west link between Interstate 65 in Indiana and Interstate 55 in Illinois.

Republican Indiana Gov. Mike Pence supports the project. He and other supporters say it would relieve traffic congestion on Interstate 80 south of Chicago and create much-needed jobs.

Critics — including Rauner’s pick to lead the Illinois Department of Transportation — have said it’s financially risky.