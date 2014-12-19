Two Joliet Franciscan Sisters Receive Awards

JOLIET – Two Joliet Franciscan sisters – Sr. Sandra Salois and Sr.Mary Ann Hamer – were recently honored for their many years of dedicated service.

Salois was recognized with the President's award for outstanding service by the Illinois State Conference on Therapeutic Recreation where she has served as Membership Chair on the ILRTA Board for many years. Salois currently ministers as the local coordinator for the Sisters living at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet. Hamer received a Lifetime Membership Award to the National Religious Vocation Conference (NRVC) at its 25th anniversary convocation held recently in Chicago. Hamer was one of the original staff members of the organization which was founded in 1988, and she served it for over 20 years in various capacities.

She presently serves as the assistant financial administrator for the Augustinian Friars Midwest Province as well as the novice minister for the Joliet Franciscan Congregation.