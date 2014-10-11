Joliet names deputy police chiefs

JOLIET – The City of Joliet has announced the appointment of four deputy police chiefs.

The positions were created to “improve organizational efficiency,” according to a news release from the city. All four positions were filled by members of the police department.

They are: Alan Roechner, deputy chief of investigations; Edward Gregory, deputy chief of operations; Tab Jensen, deputy chief of administration; and Brian Dupuis, deputy chief of technical services.

“The individuals selected have proven themselves to be exemplary officers and effective police leaders,” Police Chief Brian Benton said in the news release.

All of the deputy chiefs either graduated from or attended the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Roechner, most recently commander of operations, has been with the department for 23 years. He is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police. He has two Life Saving Awards.

Gregory, most recently a watch commander, has been with the department 24 years. He served in the Marine Corps and Illinois Army National Guard. Gregory attended the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

Jensen has been with the department 23 years and most recently was captain of operations. He has been recognized with an Award of Heroism.

Dupuis, most recently a commander in the Investigation Division, has been with the department 24 years. He is a recipient of a Life Saving Award.