New Lenox, Mokena, Wilton Township to vote on referendums

NEW LENOX – Several referendums in New Lenox, Mokena and Wilton Township will be on the ballot in November.

Referendums from New Lenox Community Park District and Wilton Township – south of Manhattan – were on the ballot in March but failed. Officials say they are worth pursuing again.

“We basically feel this referendum is one of the single most important decisions a resident can make because this referendum has specific capital projects,” said Lauren Lotz, park district spokeswoman.

New Lenox park officials want to maintain the district’s tax rate at roughly .06 cents of taxing authority, which was raised previously to help pay for the Sanctuary Golf Course. That increase is scheduled to end in 2015, but the park district wants to keep the rate as is to pay for capital and neighborhood projects.

For the Mokena Community Park District, officials want to place a $6 million bond issue on the ballot to finance expansion of the Oaks Recreation and Fitness Center, as well as make improvements to the Yunker Farm Park, according to the park district website.

The bond issue will not increase property taxes, park officials said.

Mokena park officials are pursuing the bond because they have good bond interest rates, a AA+ financial rating, and a lot of interest in capital projects from residents, said Jim Romanek, park district executive director.

He said the inquiries focused on Yunker Farm Park, and park officials noticed space was becoming scarce at the recreation and fitness center.

“We were also having to turn away individuals from our programs because we didn’t have enough room. We felt it was important to look at the need and not the want,” Romanek said.

At Yunker Farm Park, officials want to restore the farm building and create a new garden plot, a water splash pad, a dog park, restrooms and a band shell for concerts. Park officials want to expand the fitness center with another gym, two multi-purpose rooms, a longer walking track, more restrooms and increased parking.

He said voters will more than likely favor the referendum because feedback has been good. Some voters might be scared park officials are trying to raise taxes, which isn’t the case, he said.

“The feedback we’ve been getting has been mostly very positive. You can’t please everyone and that’s OK,” he said.

Wilton Township has asked to increase the tax rate to make road improvements.