KCChronicle.com/preps Athlete of the Week: Batavia football’s Brett Bowman

Brett Bowman, Batavia, Jr., cornerback

Why he was selected: Intercepted three passes in Friday’s 21-7 Batavia win against St. Charles North.

Batavia football cornerback Brett Bowman helped the Bulldogs polish off a key Upstate Eight Conference River win against St. Charles North on Friday as Bowman recorded two of his three interceptions in the game's fourth quarter. Bowman, this week's Kane County Chronicle-St. Charles Bank&Trust Athlete of the Week, spoke with Chronicle sports editor Jay Schwab about his breakout performance. The following is an edited transcript:

What was key to the game you had on Friday?

Definitely the preparation we had the week before. We went over almost all the routes we saw. And the pressure we get constantly from our D-line and linebackers.

How much of a confidence-builder was it for you to get three picks?

It's definitely a big confidence boost because I changed positions this year, I previously played safety and running back, so just getting in there, getting plays, really helps to build confidence in myself and lets me be more aggressive toward plays and have more confidence in my play overall.

If you had to pick one teammate to help you with some difficult homework, who it be and why?

I’ve got to say either Noah Frazier or Nick Bernabei because they both have I think above 4.0 GPAs.