Geneva football from far and wide enjoy rout of Elgin

GENEVA – Geneva football coach Rob Wicinski suspects Alexis Kourtchinsky could be a star for the Vikings this fall – but probably not on the football field.

Kourtchinsky, a French exchange student, decided he wanted to play the American version of football rather than the kind that’s popular back home.

“He goes ‘No, I want to play football,’ ” Wicinski said. “So I said ‘OK, do what you want to do.’ He would tear it up, he would be a star, on the soccer field.”

Collectively, the Vikings tore it up Friday against overwhelmed Elgin as Geneva remained unbeaten with a 56-6 pummeling of the Maroons at Burgess Field.

The game plunged out of control early, allowing the Vikings to tap deep into their depth chart. Kourtchinsky, a receiver, found his way onto the field in the second half, and was whistled for a holding call that negated a Liam Burns touchdown run.

With a smile, Kourtchinsky acknowledged he’s still figuring out the rules.

“We know the sport [in France] but we don’t practice, we don’t play the sport,” Kourtchinsky said. “It’s too bad because it’s a good sport.”

“He knew enough to block,” Wicinski added. “He knew enough to hold, so I guess we’re teaching something.”

The Vikings (5-0, 3-0 UEC River) zipped to a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, capitalizing on ideal field position at every turn and a pronounced edge at the line of scrimmage.

“Our left guard is 5-10, 170 pounds and their left tackle on defense is like 6-3, 300 pounds,” Elgin coach Kyle Rohde said. “You don’t have to be a physics teacher to do that.”

Vikings senior receiver Pace Temple nabbed three touchdown passes from fellow senior Daniel Santacaterina in the half, while junior running back Justin Taormina added rushing TDs of 30, 18 and 5 yards. Senior running back Justin Nebel added a final first half rushing TD as the lead swelled to 49-0 by halftime.

Burns, who projected to be one of Geneva’s go-to options in the ground game this season, saw his first action since the Vikings’ season-opening win at West Aurora. A nagging hamstring strain sidelined Burns during the past month, but he began chipping away at the rust Friday, rushing seven time for 62 yards. His 27-yard, would-be TD run was negated by Kourtchinsky’s penalty.

“It’s been hard because you have to be kind of patient with it, but at the same time, you really want to play with your team out there and kind of fight with your guys,” Burns said. “It’s just a matter of patience.”

While sitting out, Burns said it’s been encouraging to watch players such as Taormina (10 carries, 96 yards) emerge to keep Geneva’s rushing attack formidable.

“It’s been awesome,” Burns said. “Seeing like JT, and seeing [David Burchard] this game come out and score for one and put up some big yardage is just awesome.”

Elgin (0-5, 0-3 UEC River) produced only one first down in the first half. The Maroons opened the game attempting an onside kick, but it only served to supply the Vikings a short field, which became the norm until a running clock and extensive Geneva substitutions created a more competitive second half.

Sean Chambers and Matt Rinne each had turns relieving Santacaterina at quarterback as the game unfolded.

“We’ve got a JV game tomorrow so they’re going to be all footballed out, all those [substitutes],” Wicinski said. “Hopefully we get something out of them in practice [next week]. They’re not used to [playing so much]. … But it goes fast when that clock gets running.”

Geneva kicker Alex Browere made all eight of his point after attempts.

Geneva will seek to clinch its 10th playoff berth in the past 11 seasons next week at St. Charles East.