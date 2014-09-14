Cary-Grove cleaned up mistakes in second half

Cary-Grove’s dominant 42-7 victory over Grayslake North didn’t come without a few hiccups. The Trojans committed seven penalties for 75 yards, including six for 60 yards in the first half.

Three touchdowns were called back. A muffed punt gave the Knights excellent field position and led to their only touchdown, a 52-yard bomb from Indiana commit Titus Booker to Andrew Martineau.

But in the second half, the Trojans cleaned up the mistakes and were able to put the Knights away with ease.

“We talked to the guys at halftime and we said, ‘We made some mistakes,’ Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. “We wanted to come out in the second half and execute better. I think we did.”