Cary-Grove gives chain gang plenty of work in win

GRAYSLAKE – The coin toss had already been called. The National Anthem already played. The Grayslake North and Cary-Grove football teams were lined up on the field.

But the football remained on the tee. The chain gang was missing.

After a couple minutes of delay, two men in florescent jackets sprinted across the field, and took their position on the sideline. Then, Illinois’ top team in Class 7A put them to work.

Up and down the men dragged their chains for 402 yards in Cary-Grove's 42-7 victory over the Knights at Grayslake North High School.

For Cary-Grove (3-0, 1-0 Fox Valley Conference), four different running backs contributed to the long night for the chain gang, not to mention the Knights' defense. Sophomore Tyler Pennington and senior Matt Sutherland scored two touchdowns each. Senior Zach McQuade and sophomore Kyle Pressley also found the end zone.

"It's always nice to spread the wealth. We want everyone to score," said Sutherland. "We want to score as much as possible and get the backups in so they get chances to score their varsity touchdowns as well."

Luckily for the men working the chains, they got some rest when Grayslake North had the ball. The Trojans' defense held Indiana commit Titus Booker to 58 yards on the ground. The Knights tallied just 162 yards of total offense.

"We were swarming to the ball," said Willie Hartke, who picked off two passes. "Any loose balls, you've got to pick up."

Game Ball: Cary-Grove senior defensive back Willie Hartke intercepted two passes to key a dominant defensive performance. The Trojans held Indiana commit Titus Booker and the Knights to 162 yards of total offense.

The Number: 402 — the number of total yards the Trojans racked up on Friday.

Big Play: On fourth and goal from the 1-yard line, Zach McQuade scored on a toss play with just six second remaining in the first half. The critical score sent the Trojans to the half with some breathing room, leading 21-7.

Cary-Grove 7 14 7 14 — 42

Grayslake North 7 0 0 0 — 7

First Quarter

CG- Pennington 7 run (Gregoire kick), 9:23

GLN- Martineau 52 pass Booker, 1:18

Second Quarter

CG- Pennington 3 run (Gregoire kick), 8:09

CG- Zach McQuade 1 run (Gregoire kick), 0:06

Third Quarter

CG- Sutherland 10 run (Gregoire kick), 4:04

Fourth Quarter

CG- Sutherland 13 run (Gregoire kick), 8:54

CG- Pressley 2 run (Gregoire kick), 2:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING— Cary-Grove: Pennington 30-132, McQuade 9-109, Hanselmann 1- -4, Sutherland 5-39, Pressley 10-48, Hughes 2-15, Gregoire 7-9, Sullivan 2-40 Totals: 66-388. Grayslake North: Booker 15-58, Wright 9-18, Deligiannis 1-1. Totals: 25-77

PASSING— Cary-Grove: Gregoire 1-3-0-14, Grayslake North: Wright 6-13-1-31, Booker 2-5-1-54.

RECEIVING—Cary-Grove: McQuade 1-14, Grayslake North: Martineau 3-56, Baker 3-12, Atwater 1-8, Aikin 1-9.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Cary Grove 69-402, 43-162

SOPHOMORE SCORE: Cary-Grove 49, Grayslake North 14

