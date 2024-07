Harvard police reports for Aug. 14, 2014

• A 17-year-old Harvard boy was charged Tuesday, July 22, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A 15-year-old Harvard boy was charged Thursday, July 24, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Gabriel Flores-Neri, 31, 405 N. Lincoln St., Harvard, was charged Tuesday, July 29, with retail theft.

• Joseph M. Kusek, 41, 204 N. Eastman St. Unit B, Harvard, was charged Thursday, July 31, with assault.

• Bridget M. Gibson, 25, 1501 Northfield Court, Unit 1B, Harvard, was charged Thursday, July 31, with trespassing.