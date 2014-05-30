Marengo man accused of buying rum that fueled fatal crash

ST. CHARLES – Derrick J. Buttrum bought a bottle of rum for two underage siblings who crashed their car, killing one of them, after leaving his bonfire, authorities said.

Buttrum, 25, who is listed in police records as living in the 1900 block of Oxbow Lane in Marengo, hosted a bonfire for a handful of people at his home in the 44w200 block of Route 20 outside Hampshire, authorities said. Tyrus Taylor, 19, of the 1100 block of Market Street in DeKalb, paid Buttrum for the liquor, and both he and his sister, 20-year-old Tiffany Taylor, drank it and left early April 12, authorities said.

Tyrus Taylor was driving west on Plank Road toward Moose Range Road near Sycamore about 3:40 a.m. April 12 when his 1994 Honda Accord rolled and crashed into a utility pole, authorities said. Tiffany Taylor was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, authorities said.

Tyrus Taylor was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. If convicted of aggravated driving under the influence, he could face between three and 14 years in prison. He posted $4,600 bail May 23 and is due in court Tuesday.

Buttrum turned himself in on two felony charges of delivery of alcohol to a minor on May 22. He posted $3,000 bail and is next due in Kane County court Wednesday.