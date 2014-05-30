Another charge in fatal DUI crash

Kane County authorities have filed criminal charges against the man who allegedly gave alcohol to the DeKalb teen accused of driving drunk in the crash that killed his sister.

Derrick J. Buttrum, 25, of the 44W200 block of Route 20 near Hampshire, recently was charged with delivery of alcohol to a minor, a felony typically punishable with probation or up the three years in prison, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s news release. He allegedly gave alcohol to Tyrus Taylor, 19, of the 1100 block of Market Street in DeKalb, and his 20-year-old sister, Tiffany Taylor.

Tyrus Taylor was driving west on Plank Road toward Moose Range Road near Sycamore about 3:40 a.m. April 12 when his 1994 Honda Accord rolled over and crashed into a utility pole, authorities said. Tiffany Taylor was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, authorities said.

Tyrus Taylor told police he had been drinking at a bonfire earlier in the evening and officers noticed he had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, according to court documents. He also had mood swings at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, ranging from crying one moment to joking the next, court records show.

Tyrus Taylor was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. If convicted of the aggravated driving under the influence, he faces between three and 14 years in prison.