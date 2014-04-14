DeKalb man charged with DUI in fatal crash posts bail

DeKALB – The 19-year-old DeKalb man accused of drunken driving in the crash that killed his sister early Saturday posted $400 bail Monday morning.

Tyrus M. Taylor, of the 1100 block of Market Street, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide in the crash that killed 20-year-old Tiffany Taylor. If convicted of the more serious charge, aggravated driving under the influence, Taylor could be sentenced to between three and 14 years in prison. He is next due in court April 23.

Taylor was driving west on Plank Road toward Moose Range Road near Sycamore about 3:40 a.m. Saturday when his 1994 Honda Accord rolled over and crashed into a utility pole. His sister Tiffany was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, authorities said.

Tyrus Taylor told police he had been drinking at a bonfire earlier in the evening and officers noticed he had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, according to court documents. He also had mood swings at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, ranging from crying one moment to joking the next, court records show. He was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the hospital and arrived at DeKalb County jail at 7:14 a.m., court records show.

Blood tests at the hospital showed he had alcohol in his system, but police are sending a separate sample to the state police lab for analysis, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Gary Dumdie said. Police also are continuing to investigate where the siblings were earlier in the evening and how Tyrus Taylor obtained alcohol, Dumdie said.

“We’re still actively following up on that,” Dumdie said. “If it looks like there are additional charges involved, we’ll review it with appropriate state’s attorney’s office.”