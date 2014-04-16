Lockport mayor lays out road to progress

LOCKPORT – Mayor Steven Streit outlined plans Wednesday during the annual State of the City address to raise the city’s profile in the Chicago region.

“The No. 1 one thing I can say is that we are not going to sit back like spiders in a web and hope somebody flies into us,” Streit told business and community leaders gathered at the Broken Arrow Golf Club.

Lockport officials have created a two-year forecast plan that maps out their goals. The plan will allow residents and community stakeholders to “visualize what the city is planning for over the next two years.”

Top priorities include downtown renovations, regional promotion and economic vitality. The city also plans to improve communication within Lockport through platforms such as the city’s website.

A better website can also attract economic development, Streit said.

“When developers roll through town, the first thing they do is go to the website, they want to get the information they’re looking for,” he said. “They want the demographics. They want to know the number of people in this city.”

The city also plans to complete road, water and sewer projects, which, Streit said, are a challenge because Lockport has upward of $60 million in infrastructure problems.

Third Ward Alderman Darren Deskin said he thought Streit projected a positive message for the city’s residents.

“I grew up here in Lockport,” he said. “I remember the sleepy little town, and up until literally a year ago this is the first City Council that is actually looking into the future instead of dwelling in the past.”

Streits’ message resonated with Lisa Bickus, Lockport Township High School District 205 board member. She said she liked how city officials recognize the accomplishments of area schools.

“We have some of the top kids in the nation that go to some of the top schools in the nation; and having the city recognize that is amazing,” she said.